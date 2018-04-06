First American (FAF) Given News Impact Rating of 0.29

News stories about First American (NYSE:FAF) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First American earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.1361566537953 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAF. Stephens upgraded First American from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on First American from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.44. 1,114,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,286. First American has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $6,456.77, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

First American (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. First American had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that First American will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. First American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First American (FAF) Given News Impact Rating of 0.29” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/first-american-financial-faf-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-29-updated-updated.html.

First American Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for First American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.