HBK Investments L P Has $108,000 Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,315,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 898,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,355,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 235,635 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 209,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 3,529,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 115,262 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

NYSE FBP opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,353.90, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “HBK Investments L P Has $108,000 Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/first-bancorp-fbp-position-trimmed-by-hbk-investments-l-p-updated.html.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.