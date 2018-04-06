News Corp (NWSA) Position Trimmed by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in News were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of News by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,410,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,524,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of News by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,006,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of News in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NWSA opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,114.02, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. News Corp has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. News had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

