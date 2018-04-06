First Community Co. (FCCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. First Community reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 million. First Community had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. FIG Partners cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.72. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director Richard K. Bogan sold 3,000 shares of First Community stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Community by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Community by 528.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

