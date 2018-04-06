2,275 Shares in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (SUB) Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

SUB opened at $104.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF has a 52 week low of $104.54 and a 52 week high of $106.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0902 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

iShares S&P Short Term Natnl Mupl Bd ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

