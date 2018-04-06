First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

FFIN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Hovde Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,638. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $3,189.54, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.27.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 15,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $756,641.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 11,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.10 per share, for a total transaction of $514,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,541,103.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. American International Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 140,635 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/first-financial-bankshares-ffin-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.