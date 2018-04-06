First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,253 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of First Hawaiian Bank worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Bank by 12.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian Bank in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian Bank in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian Bank in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,880.91, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. First Hawaiian Bank has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. First Hawaiian Bank had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian Bank will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from First Hawaiian Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Hawaiian Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

First Hawaiian Bank Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

