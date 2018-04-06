First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.94 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

