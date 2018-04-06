First Republic Bank (FRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $90.24. 363,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,445.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.05). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, Inc engages in the provision of private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services through its subsidiaries. Its services includes checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, automated teller machine (ATM) card and ATM/debit card, student loan refinancing, residential and personal lending, foreign exchange, business lending by industry, general business loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business lines of credit, corporate online, treasury services, endowment management, and financial planning.

