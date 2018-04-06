First Republic Bank (FRC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS

Stock analysts at UBS started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays raised First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.57.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,370.04, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.48 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,442,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,862 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 112.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,734,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,888 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,394,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,633,000 after purchasing an additional 503,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,245,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,802 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, Inc engages in the provision of private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services through its subsidiaries. Its services includes checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, automated teller machine (ATM) card and ATM/debit card, student loan refinancing, residential and personal lending, foreign exchange, business lending by industry, general business loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business lines of credit, corporate online, treasury services, endowment management, and financial planning.

