First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (FXD)

First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd (NYSEARCA:FXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of FXD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,868. First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.57.

First Trust Cnsmer Disry Alpha Fnd Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

