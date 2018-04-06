First Trust Enhanced (FFA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Enhanced earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0806515147647 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:FFA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. 41,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,043. First Trust Enhanced has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $16.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and gains and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities.

