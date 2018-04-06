First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II (FDTS) Stake Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II (NASDAQ:FDTS) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.56% of First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FDTS opened at $43.66 on Friday. First Trust Exchange Traded AlphaDEX Fund II has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.1418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

