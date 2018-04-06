First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II (NASDAQ:SKYY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II (NASDAQ:SKYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 32,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,563. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund II has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

