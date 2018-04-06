First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (FXO)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) (NYSEARCA:FXO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0986 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of FXO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,725. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX F has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $32.92.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fd(ETF) Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

