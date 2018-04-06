First Trust ISE Glbl Pltnm Indx Fnd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (FTAG)

First Trust ISE Glbl Pltnm Indx Fnd (NASDAQ:FTAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0256 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of FTAG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428. First Trust ISE Glbl Pltnm Indx Fnd has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $29.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/first-trust-ise-glbl-pltnm-indx-fnd-ftag-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-03-updated-updated.html.

First Trust ISE Glbl Pltnm Indx Fnd Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust ISE Glbl Pltnm Indx Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust ISE Glbl Pltnm Indx Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.