First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (NASDAQ:FEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1221 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of FEX stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,585. First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd has a one year low of $50.70 and a one year high of $62.82.

About First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

