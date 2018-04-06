First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. 80,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,354. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $52.32.

