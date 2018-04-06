First Trust Multi Cap Value Alphadex Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (FAB)

First Trust Multi Cap Value Alphadex Fund (BMV:FAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of FAB stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.61. First Trust Multi Cap Value Alphadex Fund has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

