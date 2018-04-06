First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sec (QQXT) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sec (NASDAQ:QQXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0124 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of QQXT stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.95. 3,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sec has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sec Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

