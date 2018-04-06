First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge (GRID) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge (NASDAQ:GRID) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.8163160077446 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 1,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

