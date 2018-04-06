First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

