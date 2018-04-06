First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.49. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $22.04.

