First Trust Value Line 100 Fund (NYSEARCA:FVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of FVL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269. First Trust Value Line 100 Fund has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Value Line 100 Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (FVL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/first-trust-value-line-100-fund-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02-fvl-updated-updated.html.

First Trust Value Line 100 Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line 100 Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-dollar weighted index that is designed to objectively identify and select 100 stocks from the universe of stocks, to which Value Line assigns a #1 ranking in the Value Line Timeliness Ranking System (the Ranking System).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line 100 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line 100 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.