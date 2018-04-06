First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.10

Headlines about First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First United earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.8356505862415 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $19.40 on Friday. First United has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $137.11, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.26.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.85 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary business is serving as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the Bank), First United Statutory Trust I, First United Statutory Trust II and First United Statutory Trust III. It operates through community banking segment.

