FirstCoin (FRST) Price Reaches $0.0855 on Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00001301 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $120,839.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00608708 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003754 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00096792 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001492 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00027762 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2016. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

