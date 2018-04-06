Fitbit Inc (FIT) Director Sells $69,300.00 in Stock

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $69,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $71,400.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $77,550.00.

FIT stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.92. Fitbit Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.32.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $570.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.03 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. equities research analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 307,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 208,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 421.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 150,956 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Fitbit in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fitbit in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Fitbit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

