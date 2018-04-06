Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $55.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.54 million to $55.48 million. Five9 reported sales of $47.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $55.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $233.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $276.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other Five9 news, EVP Gaurav Passi sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,951 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,720. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,721,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 70,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,388,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Five9 by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,531,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,598,000 after acquiring an additional 366,166 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Five9 by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,129,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 312,240 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 207,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 244,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,693. Five9 has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,661.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

