Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flexion Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.253025653752 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.56, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

