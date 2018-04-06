Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Hancock Holding (HBHC)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hancock by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,617,000 after buying an additional 321,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,560,000 after buying an additional 223,920 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Hancock by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,309,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 148,778 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hancock during the fourth quarter worth $4,542,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hancock during the fourth quarter worth $4,505,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBHC opened at $52.65 on Friday. Hancock Holding has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $4,477.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $277.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.68 million. Hancock had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Holding will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hancock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $166,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sonya C. Little sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $32,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,063. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Hancock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hancock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

