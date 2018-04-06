Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Stake Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 117.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,475,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after buying an additional 411,173 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Floor & Decor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 804,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1,581.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 790,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after buying an additional 743,553 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.59.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 107,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $4,866,548.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 44,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,216,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,489 shares of company stock worth $11,045,655 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,969.33 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

