FlorinCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36,377.00 (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last week, FlorinCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. FlorinCoin has a total market cap of $7.26 million and $36,377.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015729 BTC.

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00022620 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Fastcoin (FST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tychocoin (TYCHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FlorinCoin Coin Profile

FlorinCoin (FLO) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 143,065,603 coins. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlorinCoin is flo.cash.

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlorinCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlorinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

