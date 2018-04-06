KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLO. TheStreet raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,679.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Roach sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $221,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

