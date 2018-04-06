Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) Director Floyd R. Tupper Acquires 1,000 Shares

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Director Floyd R. Tupper purchased 1,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.55, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.16). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kingstone Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 36.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $24.00 price target on Kingstone Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

