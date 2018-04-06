Foresight Energy (FELP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FELP. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Foresight Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foresight Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Foresight Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of NYSE FELP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,641. Foresight Energy has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.75 million. Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. sell-side analysts forecast that Foresight Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foresight Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) by 5,739,700.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 57,397 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Foresight Energy worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Foresight Energy (FELP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/foresight-energy-felp-cut-to-sell-at-valuengine.html.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.