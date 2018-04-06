Foresight Energy (FELP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Foresight Energy Partners LP is a producer and marketer of thermal coal. It operates four underground mining complexes, all in the Illinois Basin region of the United States. The Company’s mining complexes consist of: Williamson Energy, LLC, Sugar Camp Energy, LLC, Hillsboro Energy, LLC and Macoupin Energy, LLC. It markets and sells its coal to a diverse customer base including electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern United States, as well as the seaborne thermal coal market. Foresight Energy Partners LP is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Foresight Energy in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

FELP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. 5,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,682. Foresight Energy has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $284.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.75 million. analysts expect that Foresight Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foresight Energy stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) by 5,739,700.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,397 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Foresight Energy worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

