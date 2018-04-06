Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 342 ($4.80) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FORT. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.63) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.91) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.70) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.77) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 348.13 ($4.89).

Shares of Forterra stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 290 ($4.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,467. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 193.50 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 307.75 ($4.32).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc is a producer of manufactured masonry products. The Company is also a manufacturer of building products for the United Kingdom construction industry. The Company’s segments include Bricks, Blocks and Bespoke Products. The Company’s product range consists of clay bricks, Thermalite blocks, aggregate blocks, Red Bank chimney, roofing and flue systems, precast concrete and flooring products, and Formpave permeable block paving.

