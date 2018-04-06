Fortis (FTS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Fortis (NYSE:FTS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortis earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7589952431362 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 188,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,180.56, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.22. Fortis has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 11.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.3379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised Fortis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

