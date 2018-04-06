Fortive (FTV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.63. 349,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,401. The firm has a market cap of $26,669.66, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Fortive has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Fortive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 36,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Fortive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 162,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

