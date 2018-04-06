Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBM. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Foundation Building Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS raised Foundation Building Materials from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Foundation Building Materials from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

NYSE:FBM traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,755. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $626.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $516.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.28 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.00%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,997,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 47.0% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,356,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 433,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,355,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 99,136 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 948,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/foundation-building-materials-fbm-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Company fabricates and distributes its products for specialty contractors seeking to improve or maintain energy efficiency in a range of commercial and industrial buildings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.