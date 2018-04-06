Foundation Medicine (FMI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foundation Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of FMI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 94,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,785. Foundation Medicine has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2,731.10, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of -0.13.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.69 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 207.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Foundation Medicine will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 18,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $1,158,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Pellini sold 13,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $959,954.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,177 shares of company stock worth $21,904,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Foundation Medicine by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Foundation Medicine by 215.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 36.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 419.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

