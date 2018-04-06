Franco-Nevada (FNV) Given Neutral Rating at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a report issued on Monday.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank set a $86.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

FNV stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.18. 181,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,122. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $64.90 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,550.29, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.04.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

