Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

FLQE opened at $33.74 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $35.59.

