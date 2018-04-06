Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.80% of Regenxbio worth $28,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Regenxbio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,962,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regenxbio by 5.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Regenxbio by 17.7% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Regenxbio by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Regenxbio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,561,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,200 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $28.30 on Friday. Regenxbio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of -1.16.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 704.02%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/franklin-resources-inc-decreases-holdings-in-regenxbio-inc-rgnx-updated-updated.html.

Regenxbio Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.