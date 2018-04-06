Franklin Resources Inc. Has $916.36 Million Holdings in Mastercard (MA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,054,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153,888 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.57% of Mastercard worth $916,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $183.73. The firm has a market cap of $181,332.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,578 shares of company stock worth $7,482,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

