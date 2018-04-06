Franklin Resources Inc. Has $28.17 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,738 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of VMware worth $28,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,127,595 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $391,950,000 after buying an additional 183,127 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,682,460 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $292,898,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VMware by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,656,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $332,862,000 after purchasing an additional 441,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VMware by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,379,344 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $259,824,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in VMware by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,312,412 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $241,332,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cowen raised VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nomura started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised VMware from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

VMW stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48,400.63, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 10,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $1,297,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Has $28.17 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/franklin-resources-inc-sells-10992-shares-of-vmware-inc-vmw-updated-updated.html.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.