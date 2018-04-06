Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

FSP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 376,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,528. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

In related news, CEO George J. Carter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 11,718 shares of company stock worth $100,834 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

