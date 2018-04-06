FranklinCovey (FC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

FranklinCovey (NYSE:FC) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research raised FranklinCovey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised FranklinCovey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FranklinCovey in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FranklinCovey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of FC stock traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 51,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,706. The stock has a market cap of $382.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. FranklinCovey has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

FranklinCovey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. FranklinCovey had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. sell-side analysts forecast that FranklinCovey will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FranklinCovey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FranklinCovey by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FranklinCovey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in FranklinCovey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FranklinCovey by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About FranklinCovey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

