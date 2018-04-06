FranklinCovey (FC) Price Target Raised to $34.00

FranklinCovey (NYSE:FC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of FranklinCovey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FranklinCovey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FranklinCovey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FranklinCovey in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FranklinCovey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

FranklinCovey stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 95,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,512. The company has a market capitalization of $382.49, a PE ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. FranklinCovey has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

FranklinCovey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. FranklinCovey had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. equities analysts predict that FranklinCovey will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FranklinCovey by 9.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FranklinCovey during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FranklinCovey by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FranklinCovey during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FranklinCovey by 45.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

FranklinCovey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

