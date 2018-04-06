Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €98.00 ($120.99) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRA. Cfra set a €77.00 ($95.06) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($138.27) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.09 ($106.28).

Shares of FRA FRA opened at €80.14 ($98.94) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($120.07).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

